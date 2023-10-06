Though it's his fourth NFL season, Jordan Love is just four games into his career as the QB1 of the Green Bay Packers. Love has played well at times, and not so well at others. His completion percentage of 56.1% actually ranks last among NFL quarterbacks. Only four others are below 60%. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't worried about the low completion percentage however, and believes Love has no problems with accuracy.

“I think he’s come a long way in every [facet] in terms of the fundamentals of playing the position,” LaFleur said. “That always leads to better accuracy. I know what the completion percentage is. Quite frankly, we’ve thrown the ball further downfield than we ever have here. We’ve taken less, probably, of those quick run alerts, which definitely impact your completion percentage.”

There are also other factors working against Love in his first season as a starter. The Packers have a very young receiving corps. They don't even have a receiver with more than two years of NFL experience. Furthermore, his two top targets, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones, have each missed multiple games. His best offensive lineman, David Bakhtiari also has yet to play this season.

Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements doesn't see a problem with Love's accuracy either, but rather pointed to his tendency to chase the big play. “In real long-yardage situations, younger guys — or even older guys — try to make the play downfield, and at times it’s best just to check it down and play the field-position game,” Clements said. “So a lot of things factor into that, but I think you can see that he’s an accurate passer.”