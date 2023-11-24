Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur singled out one position group's utmost importance in his team's Thanksgiving win over the Lions.

The Green Bay Packers got their finest win of the season on Thanksgiving, beating the Detroit Lions 29-22 behind a stellar team-wide effort.

Jordan Love played perhaps the best game of his young career as a starter, finishing 22-of-32 for for 268 with three touchdowns and no interceptions as a passer while adding a 37-yard rush. Rashan Gary led a disruptive defensive effort, sacking Jared Goff three times and grabbing one of the Packers' three fumble recoveries. The offense didn't turn the ball over, while the defense forced three of their own and added a touchdown courtesy of Jonathan Owens' 27-yard fumble return score.

It was a truly balanced performance by Green Bay. After his team's strong victory over the NFC North leaders, though, coach Matt LaFleur pointed to a position group that's always overlooked and has been dogged by injuries since 2023 kicked off as the “story” of the game.

“I think the story was the offensive line,” he said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Love had all day to throw at Ford Field, not taking a single sack and avoiding big hits. The Packers never quite got the running game going consistently, but moved the ball up and down the field against a quality defense on the road, averaging 7.0 yards per play.

Green Bay's offensive line has struggled at times this season, in no small part due to the absence of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, whose lone appearance came in the opener before persistent knee issues shut him down for good. Could Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan and company be finding their groove up front? For sake of the 5-6 surging Packers' playoff hopes, let's hope so.

“Hopefully we’re starting to catch our stride a little bit,” LaFleur said. “This win goes a long way in terms of building confidence.”