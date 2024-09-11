The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts in their home opener of the 2024 NFL season, and while many have expected Malik Willis to get the start at quarterback with Jordan Love dealing with a knee injury, head coach Matt LaFleur made an intriguing comment regarding Love's chances of playing in the game.

“I'd say it's pretty open,” Matt LaFleur said when asked if the door is open for Jordan Love to play in Week 2, according to Jason B. Hirschhorn.

This is significant, and the Packers have gotten progressively better news throughout the week since Love suffered the injury at the end of the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was determined that Love did not suffer an ACL injury that would have ended his season, and the Packers made the decision to not place him on injured reserve, indicating that he could return in the next few weeks, rather than after four or more games.

Throughout the week, LaFleur has said that Malik Willis will play against the Colts if Love is unable to play. It will be worth monitoring practice and injury reports over the next few days leading up to the game. After suffering what looked like an injury that would keep him out for a while, it is good news for the Packers that he could possibly play in Week 2. Even if he does not play this Sunday, it indicates that he could be back soon after that.

Packers look to rebound from tough loss to Eagles

It was a tough loss for the Packers in Week 1, as they had plenty of chances to put the game away, especially early. After Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Xavier McKinney on Philadelphia's first drive of the game, Green Bay was unable to punch it in the end zone. That was also the case after the Packers recovered a botched snap on Philadelphia's next drive. Both turnovers put the Packers in plus territory, but they only had a 6-0 lead after those events.

The next few weeks provide an opportunity for Green Bay to rebound, especially if Love is back under center. The Colts have some talent, but the Packers would expect to win that game if Love is playing. The same goes for the following games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

Hopefully, Love is able to be on the field for the Packers this Sunday, and they can get a rebound win.