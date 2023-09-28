The Green Bay Packers host their first home divisional matchup of the season on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Good news for Packers fans, two key offensive playmakers will be active tonight. Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are both back from their hamstring injuries.

This is an important game for the Packers, who are tied for first in the NFC North with the Lions. Meanwhile the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are both struggling at 0-3. A win for the Packers would give them a game of separation from the rest of the division.

Aaron Jones had a phenomenal start to the season, putting up 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Bears in Week 1. Unfortunately, on one of those touchdowns, Jones pulled a hamstring and has missed the last two games.

As for Christian Watson, the sophomore receiver will make his 2023 debut and look to build on his strong rookie year. Watson emerged as a stud mid-way through last season. He finished the 2022 campaign with 41 catches for 611 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite this only being his second season, Watson is actually among the most senior receivers on the Packers. Jordan Love gets his first chance to link up with Watson in a meaningful game.

Unfortunately for the Packers, CB Jaire Alexander is inactive tonight. Green Bay will miss his presence with Amon-Ra St. Brown leading this potent Lions offense.

On the other sideline, Lions RB David Montgomery is also back in the mix after missing a game with a thigh injury. Still, look for the Lions to get Jahmyr Gibbs going in the game plan.