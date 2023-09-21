The Green Bay Packers suffered a hard-fought loss in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, and it was clear throughout the game that they missed star running back Aaron Jones. Jones picked up a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Green Bay's second game of the season, and as a result, all eyes are on his Week 3 injury status as the Packers prepare to play the New Orleans Saints.

Jones didn't practice on Wednesday afternoon, which seemed to indicate that he could be forced to miss his second straight game due to his hamstring injury. The narrative surrounding Jones changed on Thursday, though, as Jones returned to practice for Green Bay, which puts him on track to suit up for their upcoming game against the Saints.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Packers’ RB Aaron Jones is back at practice today after missing last week’s game due to a hamstring injury.”

While AJ Dillon is more than capable of holding down the fort without Jones, it's clear that the Packers offense missed Jones' big-play abilities against a stingy Falcons defense in Week 2. Jones had a big outing to open his season against the Chicago Bears (9 CAR, 41 YDS, 1 TD, 2 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD), and will clearly be a huge boost to Green Bay's offense once he returns.

Jones isn't out of the woods just yet, but it's a great sign to see that he was able to return to practice on Thursday. If Jones can't suit up again, Dillon would be in line to take over the starting role, though it seems like the Packers top option is trending towards playing. Fans should continue to monitor Jones' practice status on Friday even though the star running back has already made his return to the field.