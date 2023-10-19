Aaron Jones isn't the only one who believes he could help his team right its wayward offensive ship. Ahead of the veteran running back's return to the lineup from injury in Week 7, one of his primary blockers explained how “key” Jones is to the Green Bay Packers' attack.

“Having Aaron Jones back is gonna be a big help,” Green Bay right guard Jon Runyan said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Just speed. He’s gonna press that aiming point. He’s gonna get outside. Aaron Jones is probably the best player on our team. Anytime you’re missing the best player on your team, it’s gonna be tough to play without him. Having him back there, he’s just really good. He’s gonna get through the smallest holes and explode out there for 12, 15 yards. You never know — he might take it to the house. Having him out there is key.”

Jones suffered a left hamstring injury in the Packers' season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears. He sat out two games before returning to the lineup in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, rushing just five times for 18 yards in a 34-20 defeat. The seventh-year veteran was sidelined again for Green Bay's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 9th, watching Jordan Love and company labor en route to 13 points.

The Packers are coming off a bye, and Jones maintains he's currently feeling the “best” he has all season. It's not just speed the veteran running back plans to give to Green Bay vs. Denver, though. Jones is optimistic his mere presence as a leader will inspire his teammates to end their two-game losing streak.

“I hope this give us a little confidence, but we know it takes all 11,” Aaron Jones said of his return, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “I just know when I get in the huddle, the guys, they listen to me. They see me as a leader. So I hope I can bring a spark to them and give them that sense of confidence and we can just go out there and play.”

The Packers and Broncos kickoff from Mile High Stadium at 1:25 (PT) on Sunday.