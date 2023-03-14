A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Aaron Rodgers is a big mystery this offseason. On Tuesday, a report came into the picture saying that the future Hall of Fame quarterback was already been traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. But there are also reports that are in conflict with that story. In any case, all eyes are on Rodgers. Even his social media activity is being kept a close eye on by a legion of NFL reports and fans.

Speaking of which, Aaron Rodgers made a minor activity on Twitter that surely has raised the level of intrigue and suspense surrounding his real status. A brief look at Rodgers’ Twitter activity would reveal that he liked a tweet from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas which shows a picture of the two together in Green Bay uniform.

There could really be nothing about it. But since this is Aaron Rodgers, people are surely going to interpret it in a number of ways. Douglas has also added to the Rodgers guessing game with an interesting post of his own on Twitter, when he said that “AROD gave me his phone when he went into Darko Mode.” Could it be that he was the one liking his own tweet by using Rodgers’ phone?

The majority of the Jets fanbase must be hoping that Aaron Rodgers would end up officially being part of the team. With a stout defense and plenty of talent on offense, the Jets are just a good quarterback — let alone a legend like Rodgers — away from becoming a serious Super Bowl contender.