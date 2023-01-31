Although there’s a chance Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers never gets coached by Nathaniel Hackett again, he still had some strong words to share about the New York Jets’ new offensive coordinator.

“I love Hack,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. “Hack’s my guy, and Megan and the kids, they’re really special to me. I think we really bonded when he was in Green Bay.”

Hackett was the offensive coordinator under head coach Matt LaFleur with the Packers from 2019-21. Hackett and Rodgers led the Packers to becoming the league’s best scoring offense in the 2020 season; Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 under Hackett.

“We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years,” Rodgers continued. “Obviously, Nathaniel’s one of those guys.”

It’s high praise for his former OC, especially as the Packers QB continues to be linked to the New York Jets in trade speculation. However, the 39-year-old still doesn’t know if he plans to play in 2023.

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision. I feel confident that in a couple weeks, I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of two decisions…I can’t make a decision until after the Super Bowl at the earliest, because there’s still football going on.”

Rodgers hasn’t confirmed he’s leaving the Packers and says he won’t let Nathaniel Hackett being hired by the Jets influence his decision, but a Rodgers-Hackett reunion would be electric for football fans in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers will likely make a decision a few weeks after the Super Bowl, but first, the Packers quarterback is in Pebble Beach preparing for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament which kicks off on Thursday.