If the New York Jets want Aaron Rodgers badly enough, it’s going to cost them. First, Joe Douglas and Co. will have to part with coveted draft picks to trade for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Then, Gang Green must assume Rodgers’ ginormous salary and sizeable salary cap hit.

Jets owner Woody Johnson answered “absolutely” when asked two weeks ago if he’s willing to spend big on a veteran quarterback this offseason. Rodgers is owed $59.465 million in 2023. That is a major financial commitment for a quarterback who will turn 40 next December and is coming off a so-so season.

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet. That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

His cap hit is more manageable. Rodgers would count $31.6 million against the salary cap. If he retired before the 2024 season, the Jets would be crushed with a huge dead cap hit.

So, there’s a lot to unwrap here. But let’s assume that the Jets figure Rodgers is the missing piece for a team that likely should have made the playoffs this season if it had even league-average play at the QB position. To fit Rodgers, re-sign free agents like Quincy Williams and Greg Zeurlein, sign All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to a contract extension, and fill out its roster, the Jets have work to do with their cap situation.

The NFL salary cap will rise $16.6 million to $224.8 million per team in 2023. Per OverTheCap.com, the Jets are $2.8 million over the salary cap.

Here’s what the Jets can do to create salary cap space to fit Aaron Rodgers on their roster.

Jets could restructure at least one contract

Two of New York’s most important defensive players carry massive cap hits. The Jets could restructure one of those contracts, if not both, to create cap space.

Carl Lawson counts $15.73 million against the cap. If the Jets cut him, they would clear $15 million in space, with a negligible dead cap hit. The problem with that is he’s New York’s top edge rusher and had a solid season after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. So, restructuring his contract by working out an extension seems to be the better path since that would lower his cap hit in 2023.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley made the Pro Bowl and was Second Team All-Pro this past season. He’s the Jets’ defensive captain and a key team leader. He also has a whopping $21.46 million cap hit.

CJ Mosley praises all the young guys that this Jets team has: "They are really changing this culture…you can see how this plays out with young teams transitioning into those veteran type teams. We are definitely treading in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/gf4n1fMo5P — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2023

Cutting Mosley would incur quite a bit of dead money, not to mention ill will on the roster. However, his contract was already restructured in 2022. So, would the Jets try and restructure it again, kicking the can down the road to pay Mosley for years after he’s no longer on the team?

Jets could cut starting WR Corey Davis

Releasing Corey Davis seems the most logical move for the Jets. They would save $10.5 million and incur $666,668 in dead money.

The issue with doing so is that Davis is a starting wide receiver, one who’s been productive when healthy (15.6 yards per reception) despite poor quarterback play during his two years with the Jets. “When healthy” is not a throwaway line, though. He’s missed 12 games due to injury the past two seasons.

Feel like it got a bit lost in the shuffle but this Mike White throw to Corey Davis on fourth down in the fourth quarter is pretty remarkable. #Jetspic.twitter.com/faV0LaN8bg — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 5, 2022

New offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett likely will get a say on Davis’ future with the Jets. And Douglas would have to figure out the cost of replacing Davis with another receiver should he be cut. If the Jets follow Mel Kiper’s first mock draft, they would solve that issue by selecting Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, assuming that pick is not part of the package to acquire Rodgers.

Even if they don’t follow that plan, it feels like Davis will be cut to create needed cap space.

Jordan Whitehead, Duane Brown among other players Jets could release

There are several other players the Jets could cut that would add up to significant savings. Topping that list is safety Jordan Whitehead. The Jets would free up $7.25 million if he was cut and be charged a $2.98 million penalty. Not ideal but a distinct possibility.

If the Jets release veteran tackle Duane Brown after June 1, they’d save $9.705 million with a $1.576 million penalty. A difficult call must be made on special teams ace Justin Hardee ($2.4 million savings), who is a team captain and made the Pro Bowl this season.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios ($5 million savings), backup corner Bryce Hall ($2.7 million), backup safety Ashtyn Davis ($2.7 million) and punter Braden Mann ($2.7 million) could also be on the chopping block.