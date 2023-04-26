Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Rodgers was finally traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets on Monday. One of the primary storylines during the offseason before the Rodgers trade was that Green Bay reportedly had trouble contacting the QB. Rodgers explained the Packers failed contact attempts, per Ryan Wood.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” Rodgers said. “The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me.”

Wood added that Rodgers said he didn’t get FaceTimes.

This will draw the ire of some Packers fans. “Limited cell service” is an unfortunate way to lose contact with a star quarterback.

Had the Packers been able to contact Aaron Rodgers, would that have changed how everything played out? Possibly, but we will never know for sure. Rodgers is now officially headed to New York and Green Bay is preparing to move on with Jordan Love.

The fact is that the Packers and Rodgers had been trending in the wrong direction. Green Bay endured a mediocre 2022 season, and Rodgers’ performance declined from his MVP-caliber play in 2021. A fresh start was seemingly needed for all parties involved.

It will be intriguing to see how Aaron Rodgers fares with his new team. The Jets are counting on Rodgers to help them make a deep playoff run during the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the Packers are hoping Jordan Love can step into the QB1 role and immediately replace Rodgers.