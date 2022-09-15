Aaron Rodgers clears the air over alleged pain killer use vs. Bears in 2018

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he had played games before while on Percocet, a popular painkiller brand. Internet sleuths would later come to the conclusion that one such game that Aaron Rodgers played after taking Percocet was in 2018 against the Chicago Bears when he led his team to a huge comeback victory.

However, Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know that he needed no painkiller to conquer the Bears on that night.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would like everyone to know that there were no pain pills taken during halftime in Green Bay’s come from behind win versus the #Bears in the 2018 season opener. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/x7IuW2niIu — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) September 14, 2022

As a refresher, in the aforementioned game against the Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers found themselves down 17-0 at halftime. But they turned things around completely in the second half, outscoring the Bears 24-6 in the final two quarters of the contest. Rodgers would finish with 286 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 20-of-30 completions, while wide receiver Randall Cobb exploded for 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Aaron Rodgers had to overcome a banged-up knee to lead the Packers to a win over the Bears, which further fueled speculation that he probably took painkillers in the locker room before going out for the second half.

Then again, we have seen Aaron Rodgers perform numerous miracles on the field, and it’s unlikely that he was on painkillers on all of them. Rodgers is simply just a great quarterback, capable of singularly changing the complexion of a game under any circumstance. Speaking of which, the Packers hope that Rodgers will be able to lead them to a win in Week 2 against the — well, you guessed it — the Bears.