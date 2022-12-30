By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 17, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game. It now appears that the offense will be near full force for the matchup.

Several key Packers were spotted on the injury report throughout the week. This list included Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and tackles David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijmna.

Along with Rodgers, the Packers will have another crucial playmaker in Aaron Jones. Jones has been vital to this offense this season, rushing for 962 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Rookie pass catcher Christian Watson is still questionable for the matchup as he deals with a hip injury. After not practicing all week, he was limited on Friday.

Aaron Rodgers spent the week dealing with both a thumb and knee injury. This led to him not participating in Wednesday’s practice, but by Friday, was able to take the field and be a full participant.

Led by Rodgers, the Packers have put together a season full of highs and lows. After starting the season 4-8, they have now gone 3-0 over their last games. They are currently in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Rodgers himself has struggled to produce at times this season. Through 15 games, he has thrown for 3,311 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. This is his first double-digit turnover season since 2010.

The Packers could still possibly win out and reach the playoffs. But to do that, they will need to take down the 12-3 Vikings and the Detroit Lions. With Aaron Rodgers leading the charge, they will have a chance.