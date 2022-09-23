Aaron Rodgers, Packers get mixed bag of wide receiver injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game

The Green Bay Packers have a lengthy injury report heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, four of his wide receivers popped up on the report, as Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are all battling ailments.

With the Packers-Buccaneers contest around the corner, Rodgers and the Packers got a mixed bag of injury updates on the wide receiver room, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers are for sure without one of their top receivers for Sunday in Sammy Watkins. He is OUT vs. Tampa Bay. Two other WRs; Christian Watson and Randall Cobb, are questionable. But Allen Lazard is cleared to go. David Bakhtiari and Marcedes Lewis also questionable. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 23, 2022

Per Demovsky, Sammy Watkins, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for Week 3. Christian Watson, also dealing with a hamstring injury and Randall Cobb, battling an illness, drew questionable tags for the contest.

But in a positive twist, one of Aaron Rodgers’ best weapons, Allen Lazard, was cleared to play in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers. Lazard missed Week 1 with an ankle injury but returned to action the following week, tallying two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown reception.

He could be very busy on Sunday against the Buccaneers, depending on what occurs with the rest of Rodgers’ wideouts. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did hint at a bigger Week 3 role for rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, who flashed his skills this summer at training camp.

On the other side of the matchup, the Buccaneers are dealing with a similar problem, as wide receiver Mike Evans is suspended, Chris Godwin has been ruled out and each of Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are questionable for the contest.

Both teams could be leaning on their running games this week.