The sports media world was waiting for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make an announcement on his future plans. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, they got their answer, as Rodgers said he intends to play for the New York Jets next season.

With the news comes clarity to a question that’s been asked ever since the 2022 season ended, which centered around what Rodgers’ intentions are. It would be an understatement to say many were on watch for some sort of clue.

One of the people paying attention was wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has been teammates with Aaron Rodgers since coming into the NFL in 2018. Lazard agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets, and upon hearing the Rodgers news, he wanted to express how nostalgic he felt on his Twitter page.

The clip Lazard shares can be taken two ways. Either the receiver felt like reminiscing about his connection with Rodgers during his days with the Packers, or he could be giving Jets fans a preview of things to come.

A report has surfaced about Lazard being part of a wish list Rodgers had for New York if they wanted him to come to their squad. Not to put on the conspiracy theory hat, but it’s logical to think the receiver knew Rodgers would make this announcement, and there was a list the Jets had to complete.

If we’re judging from the Lazard’s numbers on the field, there’s reason to want Rodgers to remain his QB. He had career highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) along with six touchdowns for the Packers last season.

No wonder Lazard’s feeling a little nostalgic these days.