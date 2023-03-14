Patience may be a virtue, but the New York Jets may be running short on that valued trait when it comes to waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported Tuesday that several Jets players are “frustrated about the process dragging out” with Rodgers. While the belief is that Rodgers will wind up a Jet, “nothing is finalized” and there is still work being done. Rodgers hasn’t given the Green Bay Packers his official word yet.

To compound things, Rodgers reportedly provided the Jets with a list of players he’d like to see them sign in free agency. It is not known if signing players off this list, which includes Odell Beckham Jr. and longtime Green Bay Packers teammates Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, is a prerequisite for Rodgers to agree to a trade.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh met with Rodgers in California last week after being granted permission by the Packers. It was believed Rodgers would decide on his future before the start of NFL Free Agency Monday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yet, Rodgers remains silent. Though former ESPN reporter Trey Wingo tweeted that a trade was in place Monday, others, including Rosenblatt, said no deal has been agreed to. Several reports state that neither the Jets nor Packers seem to have a clue as what Rodgers is thinking.

If Rodgers did provide the Jets with a wish list, that would seem to show his interest in accepting a trade to New York.

But as the wait continues, Jets players are reportedly growing frustrated with the player who may, or may not, be their starting quarterback in 2023. And at the same time, the Jets are in a holding pattern when it comes to filling out their roster in free agency.