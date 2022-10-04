Aaron Rodgers reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. teasing potential Packers pairing

Odell Beckham Jr recently hinted at a potential paring with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee show and discussed possibly playing with Beckham Jr.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now,” Rodgers said. “Obviously with a player like that, you’re always hoping that there’s a time where you can figure things out and play together.”

The fit would make sense. The Packers feature a number of young and inexperienced receivers, so they would benefit from a veteran presence such as Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers wants to lead Green Bay to the Super Bowl and would not mind the extra help.

Beckham Jr initiated discussion of him teaming up with Rodgers after he praised the QB on Twitter.

AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

“Honesty bro (Aaron Rodgers) makes it look Effortless.”

He then agreed with a user who said Beckham Jr and Rodgers would play well with one another.

Lot of damage could be done with you and Rodgers — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 2, 2022

Who u tellin. That’s a different breed right there — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are off to a 3-1 start this season. They have managed to play well despite wide receiver concerns. Green Bay’s defensive improvement and rushing attack have played a role in their 2022 early season success.

Odell Beckham Jr is rehabbing from an injury and is hoping to play later this year. He will likely garner interest as the season rolls on.

The Los Angeles Rams also profile as a quality fit for OBJ. He played in LA last year and turned his season around prior to the injury.

But it is possible that the Packers take a chance on Beckham Jr and pair him up alongside Aaron Rodgers.