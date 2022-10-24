Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke vaguely when asked about Lazard’s shoulder, saying that the team will “see how it heals through the course of the week,” per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

The shoulder injury to Lazard marks yet another on the list of injuries the Packers’ wide receiver room has sustained this season. Veteran Randall Cobb was placed on injured reserve recently with an ankle injury, Sammy Watkins has spent his share of time sidelined from play in 2022, and Lazard himself missed Week 1. This season has undoubtedly been one of hurt and disappointment for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company.

The Packers’ record of 3-4 places them firmly behind the NFC North division leader Minnesota Vikings, currently 5-1 on the year, and now the pressure is mounting for a big turnaround as the team looks ahead to a massive Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Rodgers spoke recently about the team’s struggles, telling the media perhaps that this type of adversity “might be the best thing for us.”

Time will tell if Aaron Rodgers’ optimism will prove warranted and if he will have Allen Lazard at his disposal for their primetime road game in Orchard Park, New York. Stay tuned for updates on Lazard as the week continues.