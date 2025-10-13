The Green Bay Packers' defense has been hit-and-miss this season. While they started off the season pretty strong, their defense has fallen off a bit in the last few weeks. They're still a solid unit, yes, but they are not looking like the world-beaters we thought they'd be after the Micah Parsons trade.

One of the bright spots on the Packers defense is Micah Parsons' fellow pass rusher. Kingsley Enagbare has been a consistent piece for the team this season. With the many pass rushers in Green Bay though, the team could look to move on from Enagbare for the right price. It seems like there's interest from teams to acquire Enagbare, per Ian Rapoport's report.

“Among the edge players who have garnered interest are the Titans' Arden Key, the Dolphins' Bradley Chubb and the Packers' Kingsley Enagbare.”

Pass rushers are arguably the most valuable position on the defensive side of football today. No matter how good a quarterback is, a good pass rush will neutralize their ability to make plays on the field. This is why teams like the Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have made a concerted effort to build a solid pass rush room.

Enagbare has been solid when he sees the field. Through the first 55 games of his career, he's accrued 9.5 sacks with the Packers. He has unfortunately been buried in the depth chart over the years. That being said, his performance when he does see the field makes him an enticing target for some teams.

The Packers are coming off of a nice “get right” win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, where Enagbare took the field in 25% of the Packers' defensive possessions. The win isn't as clean as fans would've wanted, but it's a welcome result after inexplicably tying the Dallas Cowboys in their previous game.