By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Running back AJ Dillon was having a strong night for the Packers before being forced from the game with a concussion. The Packers might have defeated the Rams 24-12, but there is now a real injury concern for one of their star running backs.

Dillon was removed from the game at the end of the third quarter. After going inside the medical tent he returned to the locker room for evaluations. He did not return to the game.

Before leaving with his concussion, Dillon had run the ball 11 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 35 yards.

Dillon’s first score came from eight-yards out and gave the Packers a 10-3 lead with 4:26 remaining before halftime. His second touchdown came midway through the third quarter and gave Green Bay a resounding bolstered their advantage to 17-6.

the aj dillon game. pic.twitter.com/UrVxF85uP4 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 20, 2022

Dillon has been a bright spot for the Packers during their rough 2022 season. Over 13 games, the third-year back has run 143 times for 624 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 23 passes for 159 yards.

His two-touchdown game against the Rams was the first of the season and fourth of his career for Dillon. He has been a key member of an impressive Packers’ run game that currently ranks 14th in the NFL, averaging 125.4 yards per game.

Green Bay will now wait to see Dillon’s status as they finish out the regular season. If the Packers hope to end on a hot streak, they’ll need Dillon and his nose for the end zone in their backfield.