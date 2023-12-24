Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon receives an injury update after breaking his thumb in Week 14 against the Giants.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is listed as “questionable” for the matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. Dillon is currently working through a broken thumb, which he suffered in Week 14 against the New York Giants after hitting the helmet. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke on his availibility stating,”I feel good about where AJ's at.”

The running back play for the Packers has been murky all season, partially due to injuries between Dillon and veteran Aaron Jones. Dillon is the powerhouse, third-down back that breaks through tackles and Jones has been used as the versatile piece that moves around the offense with the ability to pass catch. Neither of them has featured too many of those highlights this season.

Dillon has 574 yards and one touchdown on 164 carries in 2023. Jones has been plagued with injuries for a large portion of the year, posting 298 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. It's been an average group for the Packers, but the trust the coaching staff has in both players is important for a guy like Jordan Love.

The Packers' offense lies at the middle of the league in terms of efficiency, ranked at No. 17 in points per game and No. 18 yards per game. They're at the median level of NFL football. Dillon and the Packers have a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 16, hoping to end the season with a record above or at .500. Green Bay is 6-8 on the year with games against the Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears left on the schedule.