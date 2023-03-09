Throughout the week, trade talks between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets involving superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been heating up. Green Bay’s superstar has flirted with leaving for the last few years, but it seems more real than ever now.

If this really is the end for Rodgers and the Packers, he is leaving a huge legacy. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, has won four MVPs and brought the team plenty of success for 15 years. There have been plenty of ups and downs throughout his tenure, but he will always be a franchise legend.

Emotions aside, the question on every Packers fan’s mind is what a return for Rodgers would look like. After all, a superstar like Rodgers who can still play at a very high level should fetch a strong return in theory. This return could be crucial to Green Bay kickstarting a new era with Jordan Love under center.

Without further ado, here’s what an ideal return package for Green Bay might look like in this deal.

Packers get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), 2024 conditional third-round pick

Jets get: Aaron Rodgers

This is probably less than what many expected and certainly less than some Green Bay fans had in mind. However, according to recent reports, the Jets may not even have to give up a first-round pick for Rodgers. While that’s more due to his age and contract rather than his playing ability, it would still be a shame to lose a player like Rodgers without getting a first-rounder back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I don’t think the Jets will have to give up this year’s first-round pick." @AlbertBreer https://t.co/qoxqp8K51g — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 8, 2023

So, because we’re writing from a Packers point of view, let’s avoid that scenario and give them a first for the star quarterback. Sure, maybe a bit unrealistic, but as previously mentioned, it almost feels wrong to lose him without getting a first. If it’s at all possible, general manager Brian Gutekunst must do everything he can to get that pick.

That first-round pick could give Green Bay great flexibility in the 2023 draft. The Packers would hold the 13th and 15th overall picks in this scenario, giving them two quality prospects right away. If they’re feeling bold, they could instead package those picks to trade into the top five. With two mid-first-round picks, the Packers could become one of the most interesting teams in the draft.

The fourth-round pick is fairly self-explanatory, but the conditional third is a bit more interesting. The condition on this pick would likely relate to how many snaps Rodgers plays or maybe pertain to his performance, both of which would likely be met if Rodgers stays healthy. Not a huge piece, but a nice little bonus to get the deal across the finish line.

We’ve already talked about what’s in this deal, so let’s talk about what not’s in it. Neither team includes a roster player, for similar but somewhat different reasons. From Green Bay’s perspective, it makes sense to not give up another player in order to surround Love with as much talent as possible while he adjusts to the role. Conversely, it also makes sense to not take a player back to avoid further complicating the salary cap. Remember, the Packers are taking a massive cap hit no matter what Rodgers does, which will somewhat limit their options.

Speaking of the salary cap, Green Bay isn’t retaining any of Rodgers’ salary in this deal. This may be the most important part of the deal to ensure the Packers can have as much flexibility as possible in the next few seasons. If they were willing to do so, though, they could squeeze a few more picks out of the Jets. However, retaining that flexibility feels more important than just a couple more picks.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about this deal for the Packers. They get some good draft compensation, maintain most of their roster and their cap flexibility. If this deal is on the table, Gutekunst would be wise to take it.