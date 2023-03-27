Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It appears that Adam Schefter wasn’t the only person Aaron Rodgers was hoping would lose his number. Speaking to reporters at the Annual League Meetings on Monday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team attempted to contact Rodgers “many times” to no avail, forcing them to explore a trade of the four-time MVP. Here’s what Gutekunst had to say, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Brian Gutekunst said he tried to contact Aaron Rodgers “many times” this offseason to discuss how he fit in the Packers’ future. “Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way — I think at that point … I had to do my job.” Full comments: pic.twitter.com/K8aGGdVhOn — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 27, 2023

“Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way — I think at that point … I had to do my job.”

Gutekunst said that the Packers’ ‘inability to reach’ Rodgers forced him to “do his job” or explore a trade.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had said that “it was clear” to him that the Packers wanted to move on from him- and that he would have appreciated hearing that at the beginning of the offseason.

Earlier in the offseason, Green Bay president Mark Murphy was asked if there was any scenario where Rodgers could return to the team in 2023.

He responded by saying if “things don’t work out the way we want them”, which was a very careful way of saying that Rodgers was not a part of the franchise’s plans.

It’s starting to seem like neither Rodgers or the Packers wanted each other in 2023, though no one knows the real truth except for those two parties.

All that matters now is that Green Bay figures out a way to get the trade of the star quarterback to the Jets completed.