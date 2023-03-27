It’s no secret that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ‘Plan A’ for the New York Jets, but according to Mike Garafolo on NFL Now on Monday, the team is refusing to consider a ‘Plan B.’

“The Jets have the opportunity, we know this, to explore other quarterback options, Lamar Jackson could be one of them,” Garafolo said. “But they’re refusing to engage in any of those right now. They won’t talk to other teams about potential trades, they won’t look at Lamar Jackson or any other veteran available right now, because they still believe that eventually this is going to get done. So that’ll be the way they will continue to operate, and we’ll see about the timeframe, it’s not imminent.”

Although it’s becoming increasingly likely that Rodgers will be a Jet, it’s already been rumored that the Packers are asking for an astronomical return for their veteran quarterback of nearly two decades.

“They feel like they’re bidding against themselves,” Garafolo said about the Jets, “and the Packers on the other end are saying this is still a premier quarterback, so we should get the proper compensation back for him.”

From NFL Now: The #Jets’ Plan A is Aaron Rodgers. As they try to work out compensation with the #Packers, they refuse to explore a Plan B right now. pic.twitter.com/kR024HcUbL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 27, 2023

It’s also a tricky situation for both sides as neither organization knows for sure how much longer Rodgers is going to play.

“The Jets don’t know how long he’s going to play, so that’s a factor: ‘if we’re gonna give up multiple years of compensation, we might be giving away draft picks next year for a guy that may have already retired by that point,'” Garafolo explained.

“So there’s just so many factors at play here, and if he wants to throw with his receivers, he can do that on his own, he can fly them out to California, he can come to Jersey, he can do whatever, so perhaps that will be in the cards at some point if he isn’t officially a member of the Jets this offseason.”

Aaron Rodgers continues to dominate headlines in 2023, and the Packers-Jets saga continues to drag on with under four months until NFL training camps open.