Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jordan Love is officially the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL Season. With Aaron Rodgers now leading the New York Jets, Love finally gets to show why the Packers drafted him. Luckily for him, the surprising development of second-year wide receiver Samori Toure gives him a new weapon, reports Packers Wire’s Paul Bretl.

“If you guys would see Samori right now, you wouldn’t even recognize the guy from last year with this growth. He’s probably, of everybody, the one that everyone around the building is like ’83 looks unbelievable right now.’ He’s put on 8-10 pounds, he’s worked his butt off, and he’s grown into his own, so you feel comfortable in your own skin. Then you play fast, and you play with confidence, and that’s all you really want.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That is what wide receivers coach Jason Vrable had to say about Toure. This is great news for Green Bay fans who have tampered expectations going into this season. Packers fans were expecting most of their wide receiver production to come from Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but it looks like Samori Toure will be entering the fold.

For Jordan Love, this is all he can ask for going into his first season as the starter. Filling the shoes of Aaron Rodgers, who filled the shoes of Brett Favre before him, undoubtedly places some lofty expectations on the quarterback position in Green Bay. If Love can rely on his weapons, it will be hard for him to not play with confidence. As of right now, it looks like Samori Toure might be one of those weapons.