The Green Bay Packers picked up a big win in Week 5 over the Los Angeles Rams, despite the fact they were without two of their top wide receivers in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While Watson missed the game with an ankle injury, Doubs got himself suspended for the game by the Packers after he skipped practice on Thursday and Friday due to his frustration with his role in the team's offense.

Doubs is back practicing with the team ahead of their Week 6 action against the Arizona Cardinals, and it seems like everyone, including Watson, is thrilled to have him back. When discussing the situation involving Doubs, Watson made it clear that he's going to be there for his fellow wide receiver, but that he's also not going to back down from having some tough conversations with him as a result of his actions.

Expand Tweet

Packers hoping both Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs can suit up in Week 6

While Doubs was fed up with his lack of involvement in the offense through four games, it is worth noting that the team's starting quarterback in Jordan Love only played in two of those games, with Malik Willis starting the other two. As a result, it's fair to note that Green Bay's passing game wasn't operating up to its full capacity when Willis was under center.

The Packers have a lot of weapons beyond Watson and Doubs, as Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft have all emerged as key pieces in the passing game, while Josh Jacobs is leading the way on the ground. Love has a lot of guys he has to spread the ball around to, but Doubs believes that he is deserving of more targets.

Watson supports Doubs in his quest to earn a larger role in the offense, but he seems to recognize that he didn't necessarily go about it the right way. Hopefully, both guys will be back on the field in Week 6, and it will be interesting to see how Green Bay's offense operates when they have their full complement of playmakers on the field.