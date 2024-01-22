Christian Watson and Matt LaFleur have a plan to help keep the Packers star receiver healthy during the 2024 season.

Christian Watson is one of the best young receivers in the NFL, but injures limited him during the 2023 season. Watson and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have a plan to keep him healthy in 2024, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Christian Watson spoke at length today about doing more research on why his hamstring issues continue, and Matt LaFleur said there’s a plan in place that the organization will assist with because: ‘That’s something that we need to figure out because he’s an impact player,'” Demovsky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Watson wants to stay healthy moving forward. He's even going to undergo offseason tests to see why the hamstring injuries have been problematic for him, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“I’m not going to say it’s my fault, but it’s my body, so I need to take accountability for it,” Watson said, via Wood.

Christian Watson can be a superstar for Packers

Quarterback Jordan Love displayed signs of stardom in 2023. Watson, who is only 24 years old, has developed chemistry with Love. Together, they could emerge as a reliable QB-WR duo, but Watson needs to find a way to stay on the field.

In 2023, Watson appeared in just nine games. He recorded 422 yards and five touchdowns through the air during that span. Again, the potential is present. Unfortunately, injuries played far too big of a role in his season.

Christian Watson will be a superstar if he avoids injury trouble in 2024. His ability to make big plays and reel in difficult passes is impressive to say the least. And the Packers offense is continuing to improve overall, something that will help both Watson and Love moving forward.