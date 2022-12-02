Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After a rough start to his rookie year, Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is starting to find his groove. Over the last three games, the second-round wide-out is starting to show why he was picked that highly by his team. Despite having only four receptions per game, Watson has made all of his catches count, scoring six touchdowns in the same frame.

If you ask Christian Watson, though, the rookie still believes he’s got better stuff to strut. The Packers rookie believes that he’s still “on the rise“, per Kevin Petra of NFL.com. Based on the last few games, it’s fair to say that that’s probably true.

“I still think I’m a long ways from where I want to be… That’s the craziest part is just how quickly it’s happened over this past month is the craziest part,” Christian Watson said. “But I mean, I’m just taking it one week at a time, putting in that work, putting in that preparation and everything I need to do.”

The Packers have struggled mightily this season, due to a myriad of reasons. One of those reasons was their lack of depth at the wide receiver position. The departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling hurt them more than anticipated, leaving unproven rookies like Watson to try and fill the void.

It was rough at first: in one of Christian Watson’s first games, he dropped a surefire touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. As the season is ending though, it seems as if the Packers are starting to find some production from the WR position. Now only if they can play a complete game…