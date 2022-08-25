Davante Adams latest Aaron Rodgers take will infuriate Tom Brady

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams decided to leave his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, behind in free agency this summer. He bolted Green Bay for Las Vegas to join his college quarterback Derek Carr. He took a little heat after he compared the two, almost equating them.

Adams apparently has done an about face. While on The Pivot Podcast, Adams was quoted giving Rodgers the highest praise possible.

Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rWIqmwq99y — PFF (@PFF) August 24, 2022

“He’s the best quarterback to play this game,” Adams said of Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is undeniably one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. He has the greatest touchdown to interception ratio ever, has won four NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. Yet, just about anyone who talks about the greatest of all-time does not include Rodgers. Part of that might be because of his inability to get along with others, both the media and teammates included.

He’s had a number of former teammates call him out over the years.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has essentially lapped the field. Brady has seven titles, the greatest winning percentage, both in playoffs and in the regular season, most passing yards, most passing touchdowns, and inspires and raises his teammates’ level of play.

Not many people will ever argue that Brady is more athletic than Rodgers. Both are incredibly accurate with the football, but Rodgers’ pure ability might be the best ever. But there are too many knocks on his resume to be considered the GOAT. Adams is likely just talking up his former QB.