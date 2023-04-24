My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Green Bay Packers offseason has been all about Aaron Rodgers and his desire to get traded to the New York Jets. While Rodgers is almost certainly going to get traded to the Jets at some point, he still is a member of the Packers, which has made for an increasingly murky situation. And for a point in time, it seemed like offensive lineman David Bakhtiari could be following him out the exit door.

Bakhtiari recently made some interesting comments about the Packers, referring to the team as “they” and seemingly implying that he didn’t consider himself a part of the team. Bakhtiari quickly realized the commotion he had caused, and took a second to clarify his comments, saying that “they” was in reference to the Packers front office.

“‘They’ is the front office. I am not the front office. Like I said before, when I act rationally and I take my emotions out and look from a business standpoint, I’m thinking from a third-person point of view. So it’s almost annoying the fact that I have to explain that.” – David Bakhtiari, Open Mike

Bakhtiari sounds a bit frustrated by the fact that he has to explain such a seemingly meaningless comment, but he did what he needed to clear the air and put Packers fans at ease. Rodgers may be headed out the exit door, but Green Bay could still remain competitive moving forward with Jordan Love under center. In order for Love to succeed, though, he’s going to need to be protected, which is why it’s so important to keep Bakhtiari around even after Rodgers’ inevitable departure.