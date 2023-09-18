The Green Bay Packers got a tough Elgton Jenkins injury update ahead of the team’s Week 3 clash with the New Orleans Saints. Following the team's 25-24 Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the news is that the offensive lineman does have a sprained MCL. However, there is some good news with the fact he should be back this season.

“Elgton Jenkins said he has a sprained MCL in his left knee. In a sizable brace but does not think his season’s over,” ESPN Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky wrote on Twitter Monday. “When asked if it was turf related, Jenkins said, ‘felt like it had something to do with i[t’s] because his foot got caught but also said ‘wrong place, wrong time.’”

On Sunday, in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Packers running back AJ Dillon ran into the back of his left guard’s legs. Jenkins left the game and went into the locker room for halftime. By the start of the third quarter, the Packers ruled the two-time Pro Bowl lineman out for the rest of the game.

Now with this latest Elgton Jenkins injury update, it looks like the guard will be out for the Packers’ Week 3 tilt and will likely miss multiple weeks after that. All that said, it is a silver lining that he won’t be out for the season.

Jenkins has missed considerable time with a knee injury before. In 2021, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 and missed the rest of the season. Now with the guard out for a while, third-year veteran Royce Newman will replace Jenkins and start the Packers Week 3 contest against the Saints.