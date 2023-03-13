According to Ian Rapport, All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon has signed a one-year deal to return to the Green Bay Packers. The deal is worth up to $6 million in value.

Nixon came into his own with the Packers after he had spent four years with the Oakland Raiders. Nixon, who is 25 years old, was first in the NFL with a 28.8-yard average on kickoff returns, total kick returns (35) and return yards (1,009). He was also the first Packer special teamer to be an All-Pro since 1993.

“Really proud of the way he … responded to the opportunities given to him, not only in the teams stuff but in defense, as well,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said during his season-ending news conference. “When we identified him in the middle of last season as a nickel-corner-type player – we knew we were losing Chandon (Sullivan) at the end of the year and we were going to have to fill that spot – we were really excited about him as that and knew he was a good teams player, good gunner, good cover guy.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, none of us knew what kind of returner was going to come out of that, and that was a pleasant surprise. When the opportunity came, was just really proud of how he attacked it.”

Nixon’s rise comes after he didn’t receive a kick until Week 6 of last season. He turned himself into a pivotal part of Green Bay’s special teams unit and got himself a nice payday after he had signed for a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum ahead of last season.