The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy just in time for their Week 6 clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wide receiver Christian Watson, who went down with an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Vikings, is active and ready to go today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Packers WR Christian Watson, dealing with a low-ankle sprain, is active today for Green Bay. A big lift,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

There was one more big name missing from the Packers' list of inactives before the game. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who had been dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out for the last two games, is also active, per the team's official website.

Watson will give a big boost to the wide receiver core, as the North Dakota State product gives the offense a level of explosiveness that they lack at times when he is out of the lineup. He has just five catches in four games this season, but is over 1,100 career yards and 13 touchdowns in a little over two seasons.

Alexander is the Packers' top cornerback and one of the best defensive players on a team that has been playing good football as the season has gone on. He had a pick-six in Week 3 against the Titans, helping lift Green Bay to a win over Tennessee. Alexander has 12 career interceptions, but that one was his first that he has taken back to the house.

Alexander will likely be tasked with guarding star rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside and will be trying to shut down Kyler Murray's top target in his first game back. It will be interesting to monitor how much work Watson gets on the offensive side, as the Packers have gotten good production out of Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft in his absence.