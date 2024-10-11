The Green Bay Packers have had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Green Bay is 3-2 heading into Week 6 and is still very much alive in the NFC North despite missing Jordan Love for a few weeks. The Packers have a chance to get another win on Sunday against the Cardinals. This will be much easier after the team received some positive injury news on Friday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur dropped a couple of key injury notes ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Cardinals. Green Bay will get back both wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Tucker Kraft. Doubs missed Week 5 with a suspension as as result of conduct detrimental to the team. Meanwhile, Kraft has been battling a groin injury and was limited in practice on Thursday.

Packers fans should be thrilled with both of these updates. Green Bay can use all the pass catchers it can have with Christian Watson hobbled with an injury. Watson is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but should not be expected to be a huge contributor.

Instead, the Packers will find success on offense by spreading the ball around in the passing game. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft present a lot of problems for opposing defenses as a unit.

Green Bay looks ready to roll on offense.

How do the Packers match up against the Cardinals in Week 6?

The Packers match up fairly well against the Cardinals on paper.

Arizona does not have a good defense, though they have put up a couple of solid performances through five weeks. The Cardinals simply lack talent on the defensive side of the ball outside of one or two stars. This is a problem against a team like the Packers that has depth at the skill positions on offense. Green Bay is well equipped to spread Arizona out and pick them apart in the passing game. They can also punish the Cardinals with plenty of Josh Jacobs and Emmanuel Wilson.

Kyler Murray could be the X-factor for this game. The Packers have a strong defense that matches up well against the Cardinals. Jaire Alexander should follow Marvin Harrison Jr. around all day, which will limit how explosive Arizona can be in the passing game.

Murray's rushing ability could help keep the Cardinals alive in this game, both on designed runs and simply extending passing plays.

The Packers should leave Week 6 with a win as long as they can keep a lid on Kyler Murray.