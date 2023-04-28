Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Green Bay Packers’ first NFL Draft in the post-Aaron Rodgers era was rather uneventful. It was an unsurprising draft, with Green Bay taking an EDGE in Iowa star Lukas Van Ness with the first round. It would’ve been hilarious if the team decided to take a skill position player in the first round after Rodgers’ departure. However, GB stuck to their usual methods and drafted a defender in the first round. However, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed that there was an outside chance that they traded back into Round 1, per Ryan Wood.

“Brian Gutekunst says there was discussion on what it would cost (for Packers) to move back into first round, but ultimately he was content to stand pat: “The board held up pretty well, and there wasn’t as much movement in the first round as maybe there has been in the past.””

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drafting an EDGE is almost always a good thing for the NFL teams. However, the Packers do have some positions of need that they need to address. Their wide receiver is a bit better than expected, but it still needs a headliner (unless one of Watson or Doubs ascends to that role). Tight end is also an area that needs improvement, especially after Robert Tonyan’s departure.

The departure of Aaron Rodgers signals a new start for the Packers. It will be interesting to see how Gutekunst and co. builds the team around Jordan Love for the first time. Can he continue the decades-old tradition of Green Bay having a Hall of Fame-level QB?