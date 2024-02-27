After a tough Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers locked up linebacker Rashan Gary to a four-year/$107 million extension.
Now, the Packers are restructuring Gary's contract ahead of NFL free agency, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:
“More salary cap savings … The #Packers restructured LB Rashan Gary's deal, clearing $4.781M. The #Bills did a conversion on OL Connor McGovern's contract, guaranteeing his deal for 2024 and clearing $3.74M.”
The 12th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Gary enjoyed a breakout campaign back in 2021 when he racked up 9.5 sacks for the Packers, but he saw his momentum disrupted in 2022 when he tore his ACL in Green Bay's Week 9 game. The team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but it was clear that the 2023 campaign was going to be a big one for Gary.
Gary bounced back from the injury to play in all 17 games for the Packers last season. He recorded nine sacks on the season.
Gary was a huge reason why the Packers were able to shock the Detroit Lions 29-22 on Thanksgiving Day. In the win, Gary sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff three times and forced two fumbles. Gary recovered one of the fumbles while the other was taken back by safety Jonathan Owens for a touchdown, giving the Packers a 20-6 lead at the time. He was the only Packer to sack the Lions QB, and he was part of a dominant defensive performance that left Goff under tremendous pressure and forced him to get the ball out quickly.
NFL free agency begins on March 15.