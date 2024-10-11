The Green Bay Packers have made a crucial roster decision ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, placing tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. This move comes after the Packers’ 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, improving their record to 3-2.

Musgrave, who had become an important part of the Packers' offense, will miss at least four games as he recovers. Head coach Matt LaFleur hinted at the possibility earlier in the week, telling ESPN's Rob Demovsky, “The fact that he even suited up this last game was pretty impressive. I don't think we understood how serious it was, and so, he's going to be down for a minute.” Musgrave’s absence leaves a significant gap in the offense, as he had been a reliable target in the passing game.

Packers sign John FitzPatrick amid Luke Musgrave injured reserve decision

To address the loss, the Packers signed tight end John FitzPatrick from the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. FitzPatrick, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 262 pounds, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in nine games for Atlanta, recording one reception for 12 yards. During his time at the University of Georgia, he appeared in 38 games, making 13 starts, with 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. FitzPatrick will wear No. 86 for Green Bay.

The Packers will continue to rely on Tucker Kraft to take the majority of the snaps at tight end, with FitzPatrick and other depth players stepping up to help fill the void left by Musgrave’s injury. Kraft impressed in the Week 5 win against the Rams, recording 88 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. His expanded role will be crucial as Green Bay, holding a 3-2 record, aims to maintain their momentum heading into Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

While no specific timeline has been provided for Musgrave’s return, his placement on injured reserve ensures he will miss at least four games, providing a critical opportunity for the younger tight ends to step up.