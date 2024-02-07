It looks like the Packers are starting their CEO search soon.

The Green Bay Packers will have a new president and CEO after the 2024 season, with current boss Mark Murphy required to retire since he's reaching the franchise's mandatory retirement age of 70. With that said, the team released a statement detailing the process on their search for their next CEO, which is expected to start in the near future since it will take some time before they finalize it.

According to the team, Packers executive committee vice president and lead director Susan Finco will lead the search, with executive committee secretary and chair of the personnel and compensation committee Dan Ariens serving as vice chair. A number of other members of the Packers organization were also selected to join the search committee, who will then work with national search firm Korn Ferry to determine the best candidates for the position.

“Mark's contributions to the organization have been tremendous. From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success. We look forward to his insightful leadership in the next year and a half,” Finco said of Murphy.

It's unknown when exactly the search will start, but it's safe to assume that the committee and the search firm they hired have already started the initial process of identifying candidates. According to the Packers, the process is “expected to take six to nine months,” with the final step being the presentation of the committee's recommended candidate to the Board of Directors.

After that, the new president and CEO will have to work with Mark Murphy to ensure a smooth transition.

The Packers as a team had plenty of success in the 2023 season, with Jordan Love and Co. even exceeding expectations as they made it all the way to the divisional round. Now, as they look to build upon that incredible year, it's definitely crucial that they have continuity at the top of the organization.

For now, Green Bay fans can stay patient and hope for the best when it comes to the team's upcoming decision.