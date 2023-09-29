Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did not have his finest moment during Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions. With the Packers desperately trying to mount a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, Walker hurdled directly over the Lions' offensive line during a field goal attempt, which is a penalty.

Although Detroit made the field goal, they accepted the penalty, which allowed them to move the ball forward for a first down and then ultimately score a touchdown, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Packers.

The mental blunder from Walker drew a host of reactions from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Man…that’s a back breaker by Quay Walker pic.twitter.com/bZd6q8gvrC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 29, 2023

Some noted that, although Walker had played a solid game up to that point, the mistake essentially ended any chances that the Packers had of making a comeback.

as good as quay walker has been tonight, that penalty essentially ruined any chance of a comeback for the packers. — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) September 29, 2023

The play evoked memories of last year's Packers vs Lions game from Lambeau Field, in which Walker committed another ill-advised penalty by shoving a member of the Lions' training staff as they tended to an injured player.

Quay Walker again. Same guy who pushed the training staff last year and got kicked out. Lol — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) September 29, 2023

This is Quay Walker's second year with the Packers after having been drafted there in 2022 following a standout college career as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Walker has already made some highlight plays thus far in 2023, including an incredible interception return for a touchdown in Green Bay's Week One win against the Chicago Bears.

Still, he will have to make at least a few more plays like that to help Packers fans forget about his blunder on Thursday night.