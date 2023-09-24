The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints in a rough spot with injuries, and De'Vondre Campbell added to those woes early on. Campbell left in the first half with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

The Packers were already without Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander for this game against the Saints because of injuries. Losing Campbell for the rest of this one would be another tough blow, especially with Green Bay falling behind early. The Packers fell behind 14-0 in the first half as the offense struggled and the special teams unit gave up a long punt return to Rashid Shaheed.

Campbell is an integral part of Green Bay's defense. The 2021 All-Pro entered Week 3 with 21 total tackles over the first two weeks, including 14 in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. This is his third season with the Packers after spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, with a pit stop with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2020 season.

Green Bay is 1-1 so far in 2023. The Packers made a statement in Week 1 with a dominant win over the Chicago Bears, but they suffered a setback in Week 2 against the Falcons when they gave away a late lead. The injury bug is biting hard right now and making life for this Green Bay team to build any momentum, and a big turnaround will be needed against New Orleans to secure a win and move to 2-1.