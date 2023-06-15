Green Bay Packers camp is currently all about Jordan Love, and star cornerback Jaire Alexander seems to have gotten the memo. He interrupts a Jordan Love press conference to set the record straight on where his quarterback stands amongst other signal callers across the NFL, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Jaire Alexander interrupts this press conference with a message about — and a message for — Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/4VLqv4BiKk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 14, 2023

“QB 1 man, best QB in the league right here man, tell him to stop trying me though.”

Packers fans will love the sentiments from Jaire Alexander, as he is facing Jordan Love on a daily basis in practice. Alexander has made a name for himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL; saying that Jordan Love is the best quarterback in the league will only have Packers fans singing Love's praise.

Of course, Alexander is undoubtedly bias and would love for this to be true. One of the main priorities for those both within and around the Packers organization is to build the confidence of their young quarterback. Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill in his first year replacing Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, and any praise he can get from his teammates could go a long way.

Nevertheless, no comments will matter if Love can't perform on the field, especially in Green Bay. The Packers have a long history of really good quarterback play, so Love will have to perform rather quickly in order to endear himself to the Green Bay faithful. It will all remain to be seen until this season if Jordan Love is the right man for the job as the new quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.