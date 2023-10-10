Jaire Alexander wasn't happy with the Green Bay Packers' defense following their 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on MNF. The Packers cornerback told his teammates they should not give up touchdowns during critical junctures, per USA TODAY's Ryan Wood.

“I think at this point it's pretty obvious your defense needs to not give up any touchdowns. I think that's the part of being self-critical of our defense because the offense is pretty young, and they're still figuring out their mojo,” Jaire Alexander said after the game.

“We know that the offense is young, and they're still finding their way. The defense is pretty old. We've got to stop people from scoring,” Jaire Alexander concluded.

The Packers' anemic offense mustered just three points in the first half against the Raiders. However, AJ Dillon's five-yard touchdown scamper and Anders Carlson's 22-yard field goal helped the Packers take the lead after three quarters. Green Bay's defense also held serve and held the Raiders scoreless in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, that didn't last long. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scored on a two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Packers still had a chance to win the game. However, quarterback Jordan Love threw two of his three interceptions in the fourth quarter. Daniel Carlson's missed field goal at the two-minute warning gave the Packers a lifeline. Regrettably, Green Bay couldn't capitalize. They lost to the Raiders for the first time in 36 years.

The Packers' defense also collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Altanta Falcons in Week 2. Jaire Alexander and Co. had a 12-point lead after three quarters. To their dismay, they lost to the Falcons, 25-24.

Jaire Alexander was right: this Packers team must improve on defense moving forward.