Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Green Bay Packers are waiting until the last minute to make a decision regarding Jordan Love’s fifth-year option. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Saturday night that Green Bay still has to figure out what to do in terms of Love’s contract

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him,” Gutekunst said about the Packers potentially picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option.

The deadline for the Packers to pick up Love’s option is Tuesday. Doing so would commit Green Bay to paying Love a $20.272 million salary for the 2024 NFL season. If the Packers decline to pick up Love’s option, he can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Love has a $2.298 million base salary for 2023. It’s the final season of his four-year, $12.383 million rookie contract.

Green Bay is committed to making Love its quarterback of the future. The Packers were ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers even before the four-time MVP asked for a trade to the New York Jets. Green Bay traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Packers have to make their decision about Love based on 83 pass attempts over three NFL seasons. Green Bay’s quarterback barely played with Rodgers on the roster. Love’s only start came in 2021 when Rodgers was forced to miss a game with COVID-19. Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Love is the only quarterback on the Packers’ roster who has ever made an NFL start. Green Bay selected Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.