Some Green Bay Packers fans have expressed concern with quarterback Jordan Love after he had a poor showing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, and Packers legend Aaron Rodgers said it is not time to panic about Love's performance during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Yeah I sent him a message last night, I love Jordan, he's a great kid, I think he's showed a lot of things early in the season,” Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He's shown the ability to throw the ball down the field, he's very athletic. Feel like he's had a number of really nice look offs.”

"I sent Jordan Love a message last night and he's a great kid.. The important thing as a QB is to keep your confidence and we all go through growing pains.. He's gonna be around a while and that Packers team is gonna get it fixed" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/izKdiJu0vj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 10, 2023

Rodgers went on to say that the narrative on young quarterbacks like Jordan Love can change week to week, like it has for Zach Wilson with the New York Jets. He said that the important thing for a quarterback like Love is to stay steady.

“The important thing as a quarterback is to try and keep your confidence, not kind of get into all the b***s**t, realize it's part of it, there's going to be ups and downs in your career, there's ups and downs in the season,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You just gotta keep pushing though, you gotta be the same guy every single day. You gotta inspire your teammates and bring that consistency.”

Rodgers acknowledged that there are things he knows about the offense that he knows, because he ran similar stuff during his time with the Packers. He went on to say that the Packers should be more aggressive in the red zone, and ended by saying Packers fans should not be worried.

“I would just say to the Packer fans, just take some deep breaths, trust this kid, he's a great kid, he cares about it, he's gonna be around for a while and they're gonna get it fixed,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Packers have a bye week coming up before a road game against the Denver Broncos.