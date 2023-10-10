The Green Bay Packers were confident in the team's ability to remain afloat, and perhaps even thrive, despite the departure of longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to the team's belief in Jordan Love. However, the past two weeks have been rough for the Packers QB.

In a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, Love threw two interceptions against just one touchdown, drawing plenty of concerns about his ability to lead the team against quality opponents. And then in Week 5, during a Monday night clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, Love reached the nadir of his season, throwing three interceptions, including a pick straight towards the hands of Amik Robertson to seal their 17-13 defeat.

At the end of the day, Jordan Love acknowledged that this is not the level he must play at for the Packers to achieve success.

“I gotta be better. Gotta take care of the ball better,” Love told reporters after their loss to the Raiders, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “”They did a good job of disguising some coverages and mixing it up. But there's opportunities. There's guys open. It just comes down to decision-making, being smart, taking care of the ball.”

As confounding as the last play was for the Packers, Jordan Love explained his thought process behind the play. At third and 10 with 50 seconds left, Love felt like he needed to make a huge play, and he simply did not throw the ball as well as he could to give Christian Watson the best chance to make the touchdown catch that could have won the game.

“Once I stepped up into the pocket, I saw Christian. I felt he had the DB beat by a little bit. I thought we could make a play to go win it in the end zone. Kind of underthrew it, didn't get enough on it. The DB made a good play,” Love added, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation.

Now, Jordan Love knows that he has to adapt to the new looks opposing defenses are throwing at him so that the Packers can bounce back, beginning with their Week 7 battle against the struggling Denver Broncos.