The Green Bay Packers were defeated in their regular season finale at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon by the rival Chicago Bears; they fell to 11-6, meaning they picked up the seventh seed and will have to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card postseason matchup.

During the second quarter, quarterback Jordan Love exited the game with an injury to his throwing arm and was replaced by backup Malik Willis. However, both Love and head coach Matt LaFleur shut down any worries fans may have about Love's health entering the postseason.

Love himself said that he “lost feeling” in his hand with the injury, but was attempting to warm up again after it looked as though Malik Willis was hurt, via X.

“I landed on it, on the ground I think,” Love said. “I pretty much lost all feeling in my hand and it pretty much just went numb.”

“Same thing after halftime, I came back and was trying to get some throws, but same thing – it was pretty numb, and we just made the decision to hold me back. Later on, Malik had his hand and something happened there, so wasn't sure if he was going to be able to finish it out there, so I tried to get warmed up again and throw.”

Love then said that his hand felt “the same” in his postgame presser, but that he should be okay to play against the Eagles. As far as the numbness feeling, Love said he was told that it should subside eventually.

“They said it should,” he said. “Not sure when, but it's feeling better.”

According to LaFleur, Love was “good to go” back in the game if he needed to.

“He was good to go back in. In fact, we thought there was a chance he was going to have to go back in the game when Malik got his thumb hit and he couldn't really feel it.”

The Packers were defeated by the Bears

The Bears picked up the win in walk-off fashion thanks to a field goal from Cairo Santos from 51 yards as time expired.

Replacing Love, Willis finished 10-of-13 for 136 yards, while Bears QB Caleb Williams was 21-of-29 for 148 yards with one touchdown.