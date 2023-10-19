The Green Bay Packers enter their Week 7 matchup with the 1-5 Denver Broncos coming off of a bye week, presumably well-rested, refocused, and fresh. But from the sounds of it, Jordan Love's breath is anything but fresh.

It's been 10 long days since the Packers suffered an ugly 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, which was capped by a game-ending interception thrown by Jordan Love. That extended break has allowed the loss to the Raiders to linger in the Packers locker room (and Jordan Love's mouth) for a bit longer than he may be used to.

“It’s not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week,” Jordan Love shared with reporters on Wednesday, including Jason Wilde of Madison.com (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). “Having that sick taste in my mouth, it’s going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better.”

It should be noted that the Packers entered that game versus the Raiders on a long layoff, having lost to the Lions on Thursday Night Football the week prior, so whether Love is making the necessary adjustments from one game to the next remains a question.

Packers fans are certainly hoping that Jordan Love will prove to be a man of his word and find a way to improve after the worst showing of his young career. Over the last two games, Jordan Love has thrown five interceptions and only one touchdown. In order to get back on the winning track, Love's gotta find a way to be better, prevent turnovers, and do something about that sick taste in his mouth.

I've found that Listerine usually does the trick for that.