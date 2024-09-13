The Green Bay Packers suffered a concerning injury with Jordan Love in Week 1 in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he is not being placed on Injured Reserve, and head coach Matt LaFleur has refused to rule his QB1 out for Week 2, although all signs point to Malik Willis starting.

On the other hand, Love is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, per Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.

“GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed quarterback Jordan Love (knee) as questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and receiver Jayden Reed (calf/shin) are also questionable.”

Love has not practiced all week and everybody expects Willis to start, but the QB1 being questionable is definitely interesting.

Matt LaFleur with the latest Jordan Love update

After practice on Friday, LaFleur spoke about Love's progression, per Hodkiewicz.

“He's doing good,” said LaFleur. “He's got a great attitude and is working hard and getting better every day.”

Earlier in the week, LaFleur left the door open for him to possibly play in Week 2, which certainly raised eyebrows.

“I'd say it's pretty open,” LaFleur stated.

The Packers host the Indianapolis Colts in the first home game of the year after they opened the season in Brazil. Besides the Love update, Lloyd and Reed are also listed as questionable, and Reed broke out in Week 1 with a pair of touchdowns.

Nonetheless, the Packers listing Love as questionable is either incredible gamesmanship or a sign that his injury is not as bad as initially expected. Either way, everybody will find out sometime soon.

The next two games for Green Bay are against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. If Love doesn't play this week, it will be a situation to monitor for the next couple of weeks until he makes his return.