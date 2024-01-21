Jordan Love will be better.

The Green Bay Packers reached the end of the road of their Super Bowl aspirations in the 2023 NFL season after losing to the San Franciso 49ers in Santa Clara on Saturday, 24-21. Although they are no longer in contention for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, there are a number of positive takeaways from the season the Packers just had, including the overall performance of quarterback Jordan Love, who finally came into his own after two years of being in the shadow of Aaron Rodgers.

Love believes he took a big step forward in the 2023 season, and he will look to build on that going forward.

“Understanding where to go with the ball, seeing the defense a little bit better, being able to see pressures, and things like that. My overall understanding of what the defense is trying to do to us,” Love said after the 49ers game (via Jason B. Hirschhorn).

Love got to learn one hard lesson in 2023 during his final throw of the campaign, as he got intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the dying minutes of the Packers-Niners NFC divisional-round matchup. The former first-round pick by the Packers finished the contest with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns with a couple of interceptions on 21/34 completions.

In his first season as the Packers' regular starter, Love racked up 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions along with a 64.2 percent completion rate.

With the experience he picked up in 2023, Love can be a much more reliable asset under center for the Packers.