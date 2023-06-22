With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the New York Jets, Jordan Love has become the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is preparing a big change from Rodgers to Love. However, Doubs isn't too concerned and thinks the Packers are in good hands with Love.

After 18 years in Green Bay, Rodgers decided it was time for a change. The Packers had been preparing as they drafted Love during Rodgers' tenure. As for Doubs, the WR is a major recipient of targets from whoever is under center. Whether it's Rodgers or Love, Doubs sees the same person throwing him the ball, via Carmen Vitali.

“Jordan can do it. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing,” Doubs said. “I don't really see what's the big difference.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doubs had a fairly solid rookie season for the Packers in 2022. Over 13 games – seven starts – Doubs caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, all that production came with Rodgers are quarterback.

While Jordan Love is a former first-round pick, he has just 10 NFL games under his belt. Going 0-1 as a starter, Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers left the Packers with 59,055 passing yards and 475 passing touchdowns. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. It'll take some time for Love to meet those lofty standards. However, Romeo Doubs still believes in his new QB and thinks he keeps Green Bay on the path of success.