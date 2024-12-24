The Green Bay Packers destroyed the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football,” with the final score settling in at 34-0. It looked like it could be a big night for star running back Josh Jacobs early on, but he ended up sitting out most of the second half with the game being totally uncompetitive. Before that, though, he ended up giving second-year running back Chris Brooks an early Christmas present.

The Packers found the end zone on each of their first three drives, with Jacobs scoring his lone touchdown of the night on the second drive. On the next drive, Green Bay made their way down to the one-yard line, so Jacobs' coaches turned to him and tried to sub him back into the game. He ended up not doing so, saying he'd rather see Brooks, who was on the field at the time, score the first touchdown of his career.

“And I’m like, ‘Nah, let him get it,'” Jacobs said. “He deserve it and hopefully he get another one…Nobody is in this building more than him, so let me start there…We had a Christmas party and after the Christmas party, he was in here getting his body right. He’s very intentional with what he wants to accomplish. He does never say no to whatever coaches have him do, whether it’s special teams or anything.”

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brooks spent the 2023 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, before latching on with the Packers this year. He hasn't gotten much action, with Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson leading the way at running back, but with the Saints getting steamrolled in this one, Green Bay opted to turn to him more frequently in an effort to give Jacobs a rest.

While Jacobs could have added another touchdown to his impressive 2024 campaign, he wanted to see Brooks enjoy a moment that he's been working very hard to achieve behind the scenes. This is a pretty awesome revelation from Jacobs, but he will have to get ready to take on a heavier workload moving forward, as Green Bay finishes their season against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions before embarking on their playoff run.